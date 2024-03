Shmyhal starts visit to Poland for negotiations on weapons, situation on border, development of trade and infr

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal began a visit to Poland for negotiations on weapons for Ukraine, the situation on the border of the two states, the development of trade and infrastructure.

Shmyhal announced this in the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We are starting our visit to Poland with a meeting with Prime Minister Donald Tusk. We will coordinate our issues before the joint meeting of the governments. We will talk about weapons for Ukraine, the situation on the border of our states, the development of trade and infrastructure. We are counting on a pragmatic and constructive dialogue and the development of effective decisions," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at the beginning of March, Shmyhal announced that the situation on the border with Poland was under control, and no case of blocking the delivery of weapons, military equipment and humanitarian aid to Ukraine was recorded at the border with Poland.

On March 13, the head of the foreign affairs committee of the Polish Sejm, Pawel Kowal, promised that the problem with Polish farmers blocking the border with Ukraine would be resolved within a few weeks.

In March, Germany and Poland formed an "armored coalition" for Ukraine.