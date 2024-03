Delivery of weapons and humanitarian aid to Ukraine never blocked at border with Poland - Shmyhal

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said that no cases of blocking the delivery of weapons, military equipment and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine across the border with Poland have been recorded.

He said this at a press conference, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"It is very important that despite the protests of Polish carriers, farmers, not a single case of blocking the delivery to Ukraine of weapons, military equipment, humanitarian aid, fuel has been recorded. All these cargoes go unhindered to Ukraine," the head of government said.

According to him, cases of blocking, which are "loudly inflated" oin Telegram channels, do not concern military equipment, but commercial vehicles that are carried "under different guises."

Shmyhal claims that no cargo, which is officially registered as military or humanitarian support, was detained at the Polish-Ukrainian border.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine is ready to limit the export of eggs, chicken meat and sugar to Poland.