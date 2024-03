Share:













The private joint-stock company Ukrainian Danube Shipping (Izmail, Odesa Region) built and launched the third large-tonnage SLG barge using old lantern ships (small forty-meter barges).

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Like the previous two, it will transport cargo up to 2,200 tons on the river. Ships of this series are created at the expense of own capacities, without the involvement of external funds. Technologically, this is due to the conversion of two lighters (small self-propelled vessels) through an insert cut from the third lighter. Thus, the Ukrainian Danube Shipping expands the carrying capacity at the expense of the old fleet, the use of which has become economically impractical. In addition, the cost of production of SLG barges is an order of magnitude lower than the construction of a new vessel. Plus an additional 100 jobs for Ukrainian shipowners, as well as opportunities for development the capabilities of the enterprise itself," the message says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ukrainian Danube Shipping Company is launching an alternative logistics route from Ukraine to the EU.

In February, the Ukrainian Danube Shipping Company built the second large-tonnage SLG barge.

The first SLG barge was launched at the end of last year.

PJSC Ukrainian Danube Shipping is a national carrier of goods and passengers in the Danube basin.