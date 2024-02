Share:













Copied



The Ukrainian Danube Shipping private joint-stock company (Izmail, Odesa Region) is preparing to launch barge container caravans on the Middle and Upper Danube.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The shipping company offers delivery of containers to the Danube ports of Bulgaria, Serbia, Hungary, Slovakia, Austria, Germany and to the Romanian port of Constanta.

In addition to transportation, the company provides storage and transshipment in Ukrainian ports, organization of transshipment in unloading ports.

"The state-owned company has already started consultations with carriers regarding attracting the necessary number of containers needed to form the first caravans. Last year, the Ukrainian Danube Shipping implemented a large-scale repair program - 25 units of the self-propelled fleet are in operation (20 are in reserve) and more than 200 barges. Therefore, resources and opportunities to intercept the flow of containers from vehicles, the company has enough," the message states.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ukrainian Danube Shipping Company built the second large-tonnage SLG barge.