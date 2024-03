Share:













A number of countries, including Ukraine, at the level of security advisers, are discussing the form of measures that could lead to a peace process in russia's war against Ukraine.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz stated this in an interview with Markische Allgemeine Zeitung by on Thursday, March 28.

Scholz noted that there have always been initiatives to mediate peace in Ukraine. According to him, immediately after the outbreak of the war, russia and Ukraine negotiated directly with each other. Scholz recalled that these negotiations failed because the russian federation used them to transfer troops to the east for a major offensive.

Then the massacres in Bucha and Irpin became known - incredible crimes against human rights committed by the russian armed forces against the civilian population. This deprived the negotiations of any basis, said the Chancellor of Germany. After some time, there was a discussion of a grain agreement, which was successful, but putin at some point again canceled it, Scholz said.

“A number of countries, including Ukraine, are now discussing at the level of security advisers what form something can take that will lead to the peace process. But let me be clear: peace is possible at any time. Putin simply has to stop his barbaric campaign and withdraw his troops," the German chancellor emphasized.

