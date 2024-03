Share:













The Kyiv Defense Council held an urgent meeting due to the possible penetration of sabotage and reconnaissance groups into the capital and an increase in missile attacks, as stated by the leaders of the aggressor country of russia.

This was reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration on Thursday, March 28.

The Kyiv City Military Administration warned that they do not rule out penetration into the capital of the sabotage and reconnaissance groups, the involvement of russian agents to destabilize the situation in the country. In addition, the leaders of the aggressor state declared their intention to increase the number of missile attacks on civilian objects and civilians.

Taking into account this information, the Kyiv Defense Council made a decision:

To urgently work out the issue of holding further events in the city of Kyiv, which involve a large number of people. Review normative and administrative documents regarding the daily life of citizens of the capital regarding the operation of public transport, sports, cultural, educational, medical, entertainment events, as well as in places of crowding to ensure the safety of citizens. All power and military structures of the city of Kyiv, in accordance with their powers, to increase attention to places of gathering of people, to ensure compliance with public safety and order in the capital. Ensure the implementation of all necessary measures that contribute to the safety of the citizens of Kyiv. All responsible structures and balance-keepers of protective structures to provide permanent access to shelters and readiness of invincibility points for use.

Separate monitoring of social networks will be carried out to identify disinformation, provocations and all information aimed at destabilizing the situation in the capital. The head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Serhii Popko, asked the residents of Kyiv not to panic and to remain calm, as all these measures are being taken preventively to protect the capital's residents.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the morning of March 25, russian troops launched a missile attack on Kyiv. Air defenses managed to shoot down two russian ballistic missiles.

As a result of the missile attack, the three-story building of the gym in the Pecherskyi district of Kyiv was damaged.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has already commented on the missile attack on Kyiv.