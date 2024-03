Already 6 injured in Mykolaiv due to russian missile attack

Six people were injured as a result of strikes on Mykolaiv by the aggressor state of russia.

The head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, Vitalii Kim, announced this in his Telegram channel on March 27.

As a result of the russian missile attack, six injured are already known, Kim wrote. According to his information, one of them is in serious condition.

Photo: t.me/mykolaivskaODA

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the afternoon of March 27, russian terrorist forces attacked Mykolaiv with ballistic missiles.

On March 21, russian terrorist forces launched a missile attack on Mykolaiv.

We will remind you that on the morning of March 25, russian troops launched a missile attack on Kyiv. Air defenses managed to shoot down two russian ballistic missiles.