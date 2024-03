Share:













Russian terrorist forces struck Mykolaiv with ballistic missiles.

The mayor of the city Oleksandr Sienkevych and "Nikolaevskyi Vanek" announced this in their Telegram channels on Wednesday, March 27.

"Residents of Mykolaiv, previously it is ballistics. We are investigating the consequences. We will provide information! We are responding to alarms," Sienkevych wrote.

According to "Nikolaevskyi Vanek", the occupiers hit the city with an Iskander-M missile with a high-explosive component. Currently, it is known about the injured civilians who received injuries of various degrees of severity. There are no military facilities in the place of hit.

Photo: t.me/vanek_nikolaev

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the afternoon of March 21, russian terrorist forces launched a missile attack on Mykolaiv.

On March 22, during a massive air attack on Ukraine, the russian occupiers struck 15 objects of the Kharkiv power system.

On the morning of March 25, russian troops launched a missile attack on Kyiv. Air defenses managed to shoot down two russian ballistic missiles.