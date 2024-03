Share:













The Ministry of Energy of Ukraine is currently not considering raising electricity tariffs for the population.

This is stated in the message of the ministry, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Tariffs were raised last year as a result of large-scale attacks on the energy sector. Without this decision, we would not have restored our energy sector and we would not have passed the winter the way we passed it - calmly, stably and without outages," Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said on the air National telethon "United News."

However, now, according to him, it is too early to talk about an increase.

"We still do not understand the scale of the damage (after the last massive attack), a full assessment of the damage has not been carried out and it is not clear what money is needed for reconstruction. Therefore, there are currently no projects or efforts to change tariffs," Halushchenko added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, starting in June 2023, the Cabinet of Ministers increased the price of electricity for the population to UAH 2.64 per kWh.

At the same time, in December 2023, the government decided not to increase the price of electricity for the population until April 2024 (inclusively).

At the end of January, a member of the Verkhovna Rada, a member of the parliamentary committee on energy and housing and utility services, Serhii Nahorniak said that this year the electricity tariff for the population may double - to almost UAH 6 per 1 kWh.