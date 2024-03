Share:













On the morning of March 19, residents of the russian city of Belgorod complained about shelling, and the local governor even announced the evacuation of children.

This is reported by local Telegram channels.

It is claimed that there are allegedly three victims in the city, one of whom is a 14-year-old teenager. In addition, two women were injured and were taken to the hospital.

The Ministry of Defense of the russian federation claims that 9 shells of the Vampire MLRS were destroyed in the air.

At the same time, as a result of the attack, cars caught fire in the city and high-rise buildings were damaged.

The local governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, announced the need to take the children out of the oblast. This is about 9,000 people from Belgorod.

Photos and videos of the consequences of the shelling were published.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 17, Belgorod again reported on the operation of air defense and shelling. Two private houses burned down in the city. Several other apartments have broken windows. 8 cars were damaged.

Russian volunteers from the Siberian Battalion, fighting on the side of Ukraine, announced that they had taken control of the village of Gorkovsky in the Belgorod Oblast and entered the administration building there.