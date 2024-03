Explosions again heard in russian Belgorod. Photos and videos from site of shelling published

From the russian Belgorod, they again report on the operation of air defense and shelling. It is known about injured and killed.

This was announced by the regional governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov.

"A teenager was killed here - a 16-year-old girl. The private residential building in which she was located caught fire when the projectile hit," said a russian official.

Another wounded is the father of the killed girl. He has a closed craniocerebral injury, body burns and carbon monoxide poisoning.

In addition, two private houses burned down in Belgorod. Several other apartments have broken windows. 8 cars were damaged.

In the border village of Razumnoe in the Belgorod Oblast, two private houses were damaged.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russian volunteers from the Siberian Battalion, fighting on the side of Ukraine, announced that they had taken control of the village of Gorkovsky in the Belgorod Oblast and entered the administration building there.

On the morning of March 12, representatives of the Russian volunteer units Russian Volunteer Corps, Siberian Battalion and Freedom of Russia legion announced a new raid on the territory of the russian federation.