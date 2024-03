Russians hit residential buildings in Kharkiv. There are killed and wounded - Terekhov

Russian terrorist forces attacked a residential neighborhood of Kharkiv, resulting in deaths and injuries.

The mayor of the city, Ihor Terekhov, announced this on his Telegram channel on Wednesday, March 27.

Terekhov noted that the russian occupiers hit the residential neighborhood of the city, apartment buildings.

"This is another act of bloody terror against Ukrainians," the mayor of Kharkiv emphasized.

Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, wrote that the russian occupiers made two strikes on the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv. All services are on site, inspecting the places of hits and determining the type of weapon. It is already known that civil infrastructure has been damaged. There are injured.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the afternoon of March 27, the russian occupiers struck Mykolaiv with ballistic missiles.

It will be recalled that on March 22, during a massive air attack on Ukraine, the russian occupiers struck 15 objects of the Kharkiv power system.

As of March 24, all transformer substations and one combined heat and power plant (CHPP) were destroyed in Kharkiv as a result of russian missile attacks.