Ukrnafta gas stations in east and south of Ukraine operating without light

Due to hostile attacks on the energy infrastructure of Ukraine, filling stations of the largest oil producing company Ukrnafta in the east and south of Ukraine operate without light.

This is stated in the company's message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In recent days, the enemy has intensified attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure. Large cities and small villages of the Kharkiv Region, Odesa Region, Dnipropetrovsk Region and other regions of the country remain without light and heat... While repairs are ongoing, we want to remind you that 429 Ukrnafta filling stations continue to work in autonomous mode," the message says.

According to the report, as of March 1, the network of petrol stations of the company unites 460 operating stations in almost all regions of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in March, the Antimonopoly Committee allowed Ukrnafta to gain control over the network of Glusco gas stations.

On the night of Friday, March 22, russia carried out the largest attack on Ukraine's energy system in recent times.