Share:













Copied



Ukraine has the necessary means to shoot down russian ZM22 Zircon hypersonic anti-ship missiles.

This was reported by RBC-Ukraine with reference to the spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Illia Yevlash on the air of the telethon.

As Yevlash explained, the speed of hypersonic weapons is more than 5 mach. 1 mach is about 1,200 kilometers per hour.

"It's a very, very fast weapon. If we're talking about Zircons, it's about 8-9 mach. It's incredibly fast. However, when these missiles enter the impact trajectory, their speed decreases. It becomes subsonic. About 4.5 mach," said the spokesman of the Air Force.

He added that when the speed of Zircon is about 4.5 mach, Ukraine uses anti-ballistic systems to shoot it down. We are talking, for example, about SAMP/T or Patriot.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the morning of March 25, russian troops launched a missile attack on Kyiv. Air defenses managed to shoot down two russian ballistic missiles.

The military portal Defense Express indicated that they hit Kyiv with hypersonic Zircon missiles. The missiles were intercepted, and now Ukrainian specialists know their capabilities and real characteristics.

Nataliya Humeniuk, head of the press center of the Southern Defense Forces, reported that the enemy has accumulated dozens of Zircon-type missiles in the temporarily occupied Crimea and may continue targeted terror from time to time with an emphasis including on the capital.