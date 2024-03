Share:













Nataliya Humeniuk, the head of the press center of the Southern Defense Forces, reported that the enemy has accumulated dozens of Zircon-type missiles in the temporarily occupied Crimea and may continue targeted terror from time to time with an emphasis including on Kyiv.

She said this on the air of the telethon.

Thus, when asked by a journalist what conclusions the Defense Forces have reached regarding russia's use of Zircon missiles, she stated that the enemy can continue targeted terror with an emphasis including on the capital.

"The enemy has several dozens of such missiles in stock at a military hub like Crimea, and it can continue from time to time targeted terror with an emphasis including on the capital," Humeniuk said.

She noted that usually, when there is a threat of ballistic weapons from the south, the southern and southeastern regions are "colored" on the map of air alerts. However, the threat of using Zircons changes the situation.

"The experience of this time has shown that the use of such missiles as Zircon - with an increased range - indicates that the air alert will be declared when using ballistics from the south as far as the Kyiv Region, as far as the northern regions," she explained.

We will remind you that on the morning of March 25, russian troops launched a missile attack on Kyiv. Air defenses managed to shoot down two russian ballistic missiles.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Defense Express military portal indicated that Kyiv was hit with Zircon hypersonic missiles. The missiles were intercepted, and now Ukrainian specialists know their capabilities and real characteristics.

Meanwhile, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is not yet ready to officially confirm that on the morning of March 25, russian troops fired Zircon missiles, which are called hypersonic in the aggressor country of the russian federation, over Kyiv.