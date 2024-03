Best way to combat russian KABs is to destroy their carriers - Humeniuk

The best way to combat guided aerial bombs (KABs) of the occupiers is the destruction of carriers of these weapons - bombers. Shooting down the KABs themselves is unproductive, as this requires a large amount of relevant ammunition.

Natalia Humeniuk, a spokeswoman for the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine, said this on the air of the national telethon.

She recalled that the russians have a large number of guided aerial bombs. To intercept them in the air, it is necessary to spend the appropriate amount of ammunition that can intercept them in the air.

For this reason, we are talking about the need to use preventive methods in the fight against russian aerial bombs, namely, the destruction of bombers.

"It is necessary to block enemy aircraft as a way to deliver these guided aerial bombs," Humeniuk said.

According to her, the recent results of the work of the Ukrainian military indicate that the destruction of the bombers of the invaders reduces the number of guided aerial bombs.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier today a spokesman for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yurii Ihnat said that the occupiers continue to drop dozens of KABs per day, despite the recent successes of the Ukrainian air defense.

Recall that since mid-February, the Ukrainian military shot down 12 enemy aircraft: 10 Su-34 fighters-bombers, a Su-35S fighter and an A-50 radar reconnaissance aircraft.

Note that the downed A-50 aircraft became the second such plane that the Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed since the beginning of this year.

Earlier, British intelligence said that the russians began to think about removing old A-50 from storage amid the loss of two such aircraft at once in a short period of time.