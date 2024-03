Russian aviation continues to drop dozens of guided aerial bombs per day, despite recent successes of Ukrainia

Recent successes of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in destroying russian aircraft have led to the fact that the occupiers have reduced the frequency of using guided aerial bombs. But this does not mean that the bombing has completely stopped.

The spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel Yurii Ihnat, told about this on the air of the national telethon.

According to him, the successful actions of the Ukrainian military made it possible to change the situation, forcing the occupiers to act more cautiously.

Ihnat emphasized that this does not mean that the russian aviation has completely stopped using guided aerial bombs to launch strikes against Ukrainian military positions and front-line settlements.

"The planes are striking again, dropping dozens of guided aerial bombs from different directions. The activity of aviation with guided aerial bombs has decreased, but these strikes continue," said the spokesman of the Air Force.

We will remind, according to the reports of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the last few weeks, the Ukrainian military shot down 12 russian planes.

The invaders lost 10 Su-34 fighter-bombers, a Su-35S fighter and an A-50 long-range radar detection and control aircraft.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier today analysts of the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said that the latest losses forced the russians to slightly change the tactics of using aviation.

We also reported that the day before, British intelligence said that the occupiers were thinking about deconserving A-50 aircraft after losing two such machines since the beginning of the year.