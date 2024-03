Share:













In russia there are only five large landing ships of the Black Sea Fleet of the russian federation.

The spokesman for the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Dmytro Pletenchuk announced this in a comment to RBC-Ukraine.

"If you take large landing ships, then five units of the 13 that they had at the beginning of the full-scale invasion remain in service," he said.

Pletenchuk added that four of this number were destroyed, four more were under repair, including Azov and Yamal, which recently received damage. Now you can add Konstantin Olshansky here.

"That is, the total was 14. Five remain in service as of now. And five are actually in repair, along with Konstantin Olshansky," the speaker explained.

According to him, in total in Crimea, russians are repairing 15 damaged ships. Therefore, we can say that a third of the ships of the Black Sea Fleet of the russian federation is actually disabled or destroyed.

"Unfortunately, if we take high-quality indicators, the most dangerous armament items remain in service - these are carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles. Among which there are submarines and surface boats," said Pletenchuk.

He recalled that two ships of this type were destroyed by Ukraine: the Rostov-on-Don submarine and the Askold small rocket ship.

"Therefore, in principle, there are a dozen of these on average. Because this figure varies depending on combat readiness, remains in service. However, they have problems with logistics. And, as you can see, for a long time they are not used," concluded Pletenchuk.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of Tuesday, March 5, a russian patrol ship of Project 22160 Sergei Kotov was hit in Crimea. It was attacked by Magura V5 naval drones and suffered three hits at once.

The Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine said that Sergei Kotov took part in the attack on the Zmiinyi Island along with the Moskva cruiser.

The Sergei Kotov ship was the newest ship of Project 22160, which consisted of four similar vessels. Now only one of them remains unscathed.