Share:













Copied



President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Oleh Ivashchenko as the Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine instead of Oleksandr Lytvynenko.

This is stated in Decrees No. 187 and No. 189 of March 26, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"To appoint Oleh Ivanovych Ivashchenko as the Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine," says Decree No. 189.

Earlier, Lieutenant General Oleh Ivashchenko served as the First Deputy Head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine - Deputy Head of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for Intelligence.

In March 2022, Zelenskyy awarded Ivashchenko the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytskyi of the 3rd degree.

By Decree No. 187, Zelenskyy dismissed Lytvynenko as the Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service, a position he has held since July 2021.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 26, Zelenskyy appointed Oleksandr Lytvynenko as the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine instead of Oleksii Danilov.

In July 2021, Zelenskyy dismissed the Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service, Valerii Kondratiuk, and appointed Oleksandr Lytvynenko, director of the National Institute for Strategic Studies, to replace him.