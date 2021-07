President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has dismissed the Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service, Valerii Kondratiuk, and appointed Oleksandr Lytvynenko, the Director of the National Institute for Strategic Studies, in his place.

This is stated in decrees Nos. 301-303, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Kondratiuk has worked in this position since June 2020.

Prior to that, he was the Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration of Petro Poroshenko, in 2015-2016 - the Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, and in 2014-2015 - the Head of the Counterintelligence Department of the Security Service of Ukraine.

Lytvynenko has headed the National Institute for Strategic Studies since August 2019.

Prior to that, he worked as Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 14, the Cabinet of Ministers increased the minimum bonus for military intelligence agencies to 30% of the official salary.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources