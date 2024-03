Kuleba reacts to information about alleged appeals of USA not to strike at oil refineries in russia

Share:













Copied



Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba commented on the information that appeared in the mass media that the US allegedly called on Ukraine to stop attacks on russian oil refineries.

"I cannot confirm this information," Kuleba said in an interview with Politico.

In response to the question whether he sometimes feels that the Western allies want Ukraine to fight with its hands tied behind its back, he answered: "Yes, I do."

He emphasized that Ukraine is infinitely grateful for all the help from the West, but is concerned that the allies' actions do not always match their words.

"We are infinitely grateful for all the help we receive from our partners. But I am concerned that sometimes their actions do not match their rhetoric," the minister said.

According to him, weapons are not provided to Ukraine or provided late or in insufficient quantities, and then the allies say that Ukraine cannot win.

He also emphasized that Ukrainian soldiers do not have enough weapons because the allies do not provide them.

"But, friends, this whole picture of reality that you paint for yourself is the result of one simple fact - Ukrainian soldiers do not have enough weapons because you did not provide them," Kuleba emphasized.

It will be recalled that earlier the Financial Times reported that the United States allegedly sent private messages to Kyiv, asking Ukrainian troops to refrain from attacks on russian oil refineries and energy infrastructure. This, in their opinion, can avoid further escalation of the conflict and prevent a global increase in energy prices.