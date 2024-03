Ukrainian government responds to FT article about US call to stop strikes on russian refineries: We act in ac

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna at the Kyiv Security Forum commented on the article in the Financial Times about allegedly calls by the United States to stop striking russian refineries.

She said that refineries on the territory of the russian federation are legitimate targets from a military point of view.

"There are statements from other officials that these are perfectly legitimate targets from a military point of view. We understand the calls of American partners. At the same time, we are fighting with the capabilities, resources and practices that we have today," she said.

Stefanishyna said that at the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the russian federation, in February 2022, she spoke with NATO headquarters and there they explained to her what in the understanding of the alliance it means "to close the sky" over Ukraine.

"They said, "Olha, you don't understand NATO standards. In the understanding of NATO, this means first of all to destroy the infrastructure on the territory of the Russian Federation, which makes it possible to bomb Ukrainian cities. Factories that make rockets." So we act in accordance with the best NATO standards," explained the Deputy Prime Minister.

Recall, according to Financial Times journalists, the United States called on Ukraine to stop strikes on russian refineries and oil depots, warning that such attacks could lead to an increase in global oil prices and provoke retaliatory actions.