Defense Ministry names number of russian missiles shot down by Ukraine since beginning of war

Share:













Copied



Ukraine's air defense forces have shot down more than 2,000 cruise and ballistic missiles of the aggressor state of the russian federation since the start of the full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022.

This is stated in the message of the X-account (Twitter) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine on Monday, March 25.

The Ministry of Defense noted that the downed russian missiles are the result of the titanic work of Ukrainian air defenders. The number of destroyed ballistics and cruise missiles has already exceeded 2,000. Modern air defense systems from partner countries have already saved thousands of lives.

"However, Ukraine still needs more air defense systems to protect our people from Russian terror. After all, civilian infrastructure remains the primary target of Russian strikes," the Ministry of Defense emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 25, the Ukrainian Air Force destroyed two ballistic missiles that the aggressor country russia launched on Kyiv at about 10:30 a.m.

On the night of March 24, russian occupation troops launched another massive air attack on Ukraine.

On March 24, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that in just a week, russian terrorists used almost 190 missiles of various types, almost 140 Shaheds and almost 700 guided aerial bombs (KABs) in Ukraine.