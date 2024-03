Share:













Copied



Michael McCaul, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, suggested that the Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson, may propose a project to support Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan for a vote after Easter, which this year falls on March 31.

He voiced it in an interview with CBS.

“His (Speaker’s of the House - Ed.) commitment is to put it on the floor after Easter. And we are working on this bill,” said McCaul.

Asked if this would happen after April 9, when the House returns to work, McCaul dodged the answer. However, he indicated he would like to get things “done as soon as possible."

“If we lose in Ukraine like Afghanistan and lose to Putin let him, you know, take over Ukraine and Moldova, Georgia and abandon our allies like we did in Afghanistan. Does that make the United States weaker or stronger? I think weaker,” the congressman added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 20, Pentagon spokesman Patrick S. Ryder said that the U.S. Department of Defense is aware of all the risks forUkraine in the war with the russian federation due to delays in the aid package.

On March 19, Politico reported that the United States is considering providing part ofthe assistance to Ukraine in the form of a loan.

Also on March 19, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin promised that the United States would continue to support Ukraine's military efforts against the aggressor country of russia.