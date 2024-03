Share:













The US Department of Defense is aware of all the risks for Ukraine in the war with the russian federation due to delays in the aid package, which has not yet been approved by Congress.

This was stated by Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder in an interview with Radio Svoboda.

"Certainly, delays in Ukraine’s getting what it needs continue to put Ukraine at increased risk. We fully recognize the enormity of the situation and the importance and urgency of the need for ammunition and other capabilities. And so, again, we're going to continue to work very closely with by our Congress. The risks are growing every day," he said.

A Pentagon official believes that there is strong bipartisan support for this package in Congress.

"We remain optimistic that our Congress will agree and support this package. In the meantime, we intend to continue working closely with our allies and partners, many of whom provide significant assistance to Ukraine," he summarized.

We will remind you that the Pentagon has launched a website for surveillance for the aid to Ukraine by the United States.

Republican senator Lindsey Graham also promised support for Ukraine, but reminded that "the US has its own problems."