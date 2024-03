Energy Commission not preparing initiatives to change price of electricity for population

Share:













Copied



The National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Utilities (Energy Commission) is not preparing initiatives to change the price of electricity for the population.

This is stated in the response of the Energy Commission to the request of Ukrainian News Agency.

From June 2023, the Cabinet of Ministers raised the price of electricity for the population to UAH 2.64 per kWh.

At the same time, in December 2023, the government decided not to raise the price of electricity for the population until April 2024 (inclusive).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at the end of January, Verkhovna Rada Member, member of the parliamentary committee on energy and housing and utilities Serhii Nahorniak said that this year the electricity tariff for the population can double to almost UAH 6 per 1 kWh.