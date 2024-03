Massive missile attack by russia. Death toll in Zaporizhzhia Region increased to 3, and number of wounded to 1

As a result of massive shelling by the aggressor state of the russian federation on March 22, 3 people were killed and 15 wounded in the Zaporizhzhia Region.

This was announced by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov.

"Today, Zaporizhzhia and the region were under massive missile fire, just like other cities of Ukraine. The enemy continues to cynically destroy civilian infrastructure, kill civilians. Only today in Zaporizhzhia more than 40 residential buildings were destroyed and damaged, and the Dnipro HPP was hit..." the message said.

Fedorov informed that three killed and 15 injured people are currently known.

In addition, the head of Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration published footage of the destruction after the shelling by the russian federation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the russian occupiers launched 151 drones and missiles of various types over Ukraine early in the morning. Air defense forces shot down 55 Shaheds and 37 missiles.

The enemy attack on March 22, 2024 is second only to the massive shelling on December 29, 2023, and is the second largest ever since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. This shelling is also the largest attack on Ukraine's energy sector since the beginning of the full-scale war.

Among other things, the russians attacked the largest hydroelectric power plant in Ukraine - the Dnipro HPP in Zaporizhzhia. A fire broke out at the station. It became known that there were two direct hits on the Dnipro HPP - on HPP-1 and HPP-2. The second is in critical condition and it is currently unknown how it will be able to work.

What is known about the consequences of the attack in the regions: Khmelnytskyi Region, Zaporizhzhia Region, Ivano-Frankivsk Region, the city of Kharkiv, Lviv Region.