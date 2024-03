There is no threat of dam breach. Ukrhydroenergo informed about state of Dnipro HPP after missile hit

On the morning of Friday, March 22, the russian invaders attacked Ukraine's largest hydroelectric power plant - the Dnipro HPP in Zaporizhzhia. A fire broke out at the station.

This is reported by Ukrhydroenergo.

It is noted that emergency services and power engineers are working on the spot.

"There is no threat of a breach. The situation at the station's dam is under control," Ukrhydroenergo said in a statement.

The press service of the company notes that the russians are trying to create a new environmental disaster after the destruction of the Kakhovka HEPP.

At the same time, the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, Petro Andriushchenko, published a photo of a burning vehicle and wrote that "a russian missile hit a trolleybus that was moving across the dam." According to Andriushchenko, there were people in the trolleybus.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the morning of March 22, the russian occupation forces struck Kharkiv more than 15 times. They aimed at energy facilities, as a result of which the city was actually completely without electricity.

Early last morning - March 21 - the enemy also launched a massive attack on Ukraine. The russians launched 31 missiles of various types. All were destroyed by Ukrainian air defense. The main direction of the attack was Kyiv.