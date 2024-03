Share:













The Czech government has approved the transfer of Soviet-made attack helicopters to Ukraine. These are the last few Mі-24 in service with the Czech army.

Jana Cernochova, the Minister of Defense of the country, confirmed this information to the Czech edition of Deník N.

According to the publication, about two weeks ago Cernochova came to the members of the government with a proposal to provide Ukraine with the last Soviet-made helicopters in the Czech Republic.

After some time, the government secretly approved this proposal.

We are talking about the last two Mі-24 helicopters. Vehicles of this type are designed for landing, evacuation of wounded, transportation of goods, fire support and destruction of enemy targets.

Recall that in July 2022 it became known that the Czech Republic provided Ukraine with its Mі-24 helicopters. The number of vehicles transferred was not officially reported.

Earlier we also reported that in February the Czech Republic announced the possibility of purchasing 800,000 artillery shells for Ukraine from a number of unnamed countries of the world.

After that, it was decided to start raising funds for the procurement of ammunition and their transportation to Ukraine. Many Western countries participated in the fundraiser.

Already on March 7, Czech President Peter Pavel announced the completion of the collection of funds necessary for the procurement of ammunition for Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 20, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that Ukraine expects to receive the first shipments of shells purchased as part of the Czech initiative in April.