Mi-24 Attack Helicopters, Handed Over By Czech Republic For AFU Already Arrive In Ukraine

The Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security under the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy has confirmed the use of Mi-24 attack helicopters transferred by the Czech Republic. The Center announced this on its Twitter.

Stratcom posted a photo of the helicopter with the caption: "Czech-supplied Mi-24 attack helicopters in the service of Ukrainian Air Force.”

Information about the supply of Czech helicopters appeared a few months ago, in May, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin spoke about this.

The Czech side previously refused to publish any other details about the assistance to Kyiv.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said that the first German Panzerhaubitze 2000 howitzers arrived in Ukraine.

German Ambassador to Ukraine Anka Feldhusen said earlier that in addition to Panzerhaubitze 2000 howitzers, Gepard anti-aircraft self-propelled guns along with American MLRS and HIMARS will arrive in Ukraine within 3-6 weeks.

The U.S. Embassy previously reported that since the beginning of the Russian invasion, the United States has transferred almost USD 4.6 billion in military assistance to Ukraine, including 108 howitzers, 26,500 Javelin systems and other anti-tank systems, 1,400 Stinger anti-aircraft systems, 220,000 artillery shells.