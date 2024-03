Share:













French President Emmanuel Macron, speaking about sending Western troops to Ukraine, meant the possibility of training. Ukraine has never asked France to send its troops.

This follows from a statement by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, to La Stampa.

"When Macron spoke about the introduction of troops into Ukraine, European leaders panicked. Macron only wanted to say that there is an opportunity to train the Ukrainian military directly in Ukraine, and not outside its borders, as is happening now," he noted.

Kuleba emphasized that Ukraine needs weapons and ammunition but "never asked for people and combat personnel; we are proud of our soldiers."

The head of the Foreign Ministry also emphasized that Putin's goals in Ukraine remain unchanged - to capture the entire territory of the country.

"If they succeed, they will attack other countries in Europe and Central Asia because they are driven by expansionist goals. It seems to me that it is now clear that Putin wants to restore the Soviet Union and the russian empire," the minister added.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on February 27, French President Emmanuel Macron admitted the possibility of sending Western troops to the territory of Ukraine. At the same time, he recognized the lack of consensus on this issue among the allies.