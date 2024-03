Share:













Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles, at a joint press conference with the Secretary of State for Defense of the United Kingdom Grant Shapps in Canberra, said Australia had joined the Drone Coalition for Ukraine.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

"This is an important opportunity for us to continue to contribute in order for Ukraine to maintain its chosen course and be able to resolve this conflict on its own terms," the Australian Defense Minister said.

The Ministry of Defense recalled that the Drone Coalition officially launched within the framework of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group.

The co-leaders of the Drone Coalition are the United Kingdom and Latvia. Also, Denmark, Estonia, Lithuania, Canada, the Netherlands, Germany and Sweden joined the Drone Coalition.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Coalition of Drones and EW was created by Ukraine and Latvia, the decision was made during the visit of the Minister of Defense of Latvia Andris Spruds to Kyiv in December 2023.

On March 19, the 20th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group was held at the Ramstein Air Force base in the German city of Ramstein-Miesenbach. A large number of countries announced aid packages for Ukraine, talked about ammunition, air defense, F-16 training, drones and work within the created coalitions.