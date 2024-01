Sweden and the United Kingdom said they were joining the newly formed coalition of drones.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Defense, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Ministry of Defense notes that the coalition of drones and EW was created by Ukraine and Latvia.

The decision was made during the visit of Latvian Defense Minister Andris Spruds to Kyiv in December 2023.

This coalition now has four participating countries.

"Technology has to fight, not people. The coalition of drones will be another step towards the implementation of this idea. It will save a lot of lives. Strengthening and developing the production of unmanned systems will transform the army and make the latest technologies a today's reality," said Kateryna Chernohorenko, Deputy Minister of Defense for Digital Development, Digital Transformation and Digitalization.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in December, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy advocated the production of FPV drones in Ukraine and said that 1 million drones will be made in Ukraine over the next year.