Kyivstar ups EBITDA by 8.1% to UAH 19.8 billion in 2023

In 2023, compared to 2022, the Kyivstar mobile operator (Kyiv) increased its Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) by 8.1%, or UAH 1.5 billion, to UAH 19.8 billion.

This is stated in the report of the VEON telecommunications group, which includes Kyivstar, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the same time, in 2023, the company's income increased by 8% to UAH 33.6 billion.

CAPEX increased by 6.8% to UAH 6.4 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kyivstar lost UAH 3.6 billion of income due to the abolition of the planned tariff fee for its users after a hacker attack.

Deputy Head of the Office of the President Rostyslav Shurma says that there is a high probability of sanctions against Kyivstar with subsequent confiscation of this company.

In October, a court seized all corporate rights in Ukraine that belonged to sanctioned russian oligarchs Mikhail Fridman, Petr Aven and Andrei Kosogov.

In particular, the court arrested 47.85% of shares of PrJSC Kyivstar and 19.8% of the authorized capital of the lifecell mobile operator.