Deputy Head of the Office of the President Rostyslav Shurma says that there is a high probability of sanctions against the Kyivstar mobile operator with the subsequent confiscation of this company.

He said this in an interview with Economic Pravda, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"There, the relevant services are now studying the existence of a legal situation. I think that there is a high probability of the adoption of sanctions with the subsequent confiscation of this company," said Shurma.

According to him, now lawyers are studying the issue of the complete confiscation of the company or its share.

"That is, it is not my decision or someone's individual one, it is a collective analysis that a large number of institutions carries out," Shurma added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the VEON telecommunications group, which includes the Kyivstar mobile operator, has withdrawn from the russian market.

In October, the court seized all corporate rights in Ukraine belonging to sanctioned russian oligarchs Mikhail Fridman, Petr Aven and Andrei Kosogov.

In particular, the court arrested their shares in PrJSC Kyivstar.