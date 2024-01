Kyivstar lost UAH 3.6 billion of income due to abolition of planned tariff fee for its users

The Kyivstar mobile operator has lost UAH 3.6 billion of income due to the abolition of the planned tariff fee for its users after a hacker attack.

This is stated in the message of the VEON telecommunications group, which includes Kyivstar, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that mainly due to the limited period during which critical services of Kyivstar did not work, VEON does not expect a significant financial impact on its consolidated results for the year ended December 31, 2023 due to the Kyivstar service interruptions or due to costs associated with additional IT capabilities necessary to restore services, replace lost equipment or compensate external consultants and partners in 2023.

"The Company expects that its consolidated income for the year ending December 31, 2024 will be affected by the loss of revenue associated with customer loyalty measures taken by Kyivstar to compensate for inconveniences caused during service outages. The impact of these proposals on income is currently estimated at about UAH 3.6 billion (approximately USD 95 million)," the report said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at the end of December, Kyivstar canceled the next planned tariff fee for its users.

On December 12, The Kyivstar mobile operator suffered a powerful hacker attack.

On December 15, Kyivstar restored access to mobile Internet throughout the territory controlled by Ukraine.