Due to threat at sea, russia extends route of ships to Novorossiysk by almost 4 times - South Operational Comm

Russia has extended the mileage of the ships' route to Novorossiysk. Although this route can hardly be called safe for enemy ships.

Nataliya Humeniuk, spokeswoman for the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, stated this on the air of the telethon.

"It cannot be absolutely safe. Because the punishment of heaven still exists for them. But it is obvious that they recognize the presence of a threat because they thus change the routes of travel, even of civilian ships. Since we have repeatedly pointed out that those ships, even civilian, which are involved in providing for the enemy army, is a legitimate target," she stated.

Commenting on the activity of russian ships, Humeniuk pointed out one point.

"In general, we have not seen a critical change in activity. Routes are changing, but in general, activity on the route and ship calls remains more or less constant," the speaker added.

Now, russian ships heading to Novorossiysk are changing their route. If earlier it was a relatively short distance of 2,500 km, now it is 9,000 km.

It will be recalled that on September 22, 2023, a missile attack was carried out on the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol. After that, the russians transferred 14 ships from occupied Sevastopol to Novorossiysk.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 1, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense published footage of the destruction of the russian boat "Ivanovets".

On February 25, Budanov recommended that civilians not use the Crimean Bridge.

We will remind you that in 2023, a special brigade of the Navy of kamikaze boats was created in Ukraine.