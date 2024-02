Share:













The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) has arrested the former member of the Verkhovna Rada, Serhii Pashynskyi, for 2 months and determined the bail of UAH 272.5 million.

The judge announced such a decision on Monday, February 26.

"Partially satisfy the request of the prosecutor and detective and apply a preventive measure to Serhii Pashynskyi in the form of arrest for 2 months and determine UAH 272,500,000 as an alternative," the judge said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 21, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) asked the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) to arrest Pashynskyi and determine UAH 300 million as an alternative.

On February 21, the Defense Industry Association called for the removal of former Verkhovna Rada member Serhii Pashynskyi from coordinating Defense Industry enterprises.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU), the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) and the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) suspect former Verkhovna Rada member Serhii Pashynskyi of misappropriating and selling almost 100,000 tons of state-confiscated petroleum products of businessman Serhii Kurchenko, which had to be used for the needs of the army.