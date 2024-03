Share:













Arms production in Ukraine tripled in 2023. The state began the production of missiles with a range of more than 643.7 km, as well as analogues of HIMARS systems.

The Washington Post reported this on Wednesday, March 20.

The publication writes that Ukraine tripled the production of weapons in 2023, and this year it is expected to increase by six times. Ukraine already produces 90% of the long-range drones that have struck oil facilities deep in russia in recent weeks, as well as marine drones that have caused serious damage to russia's Black Sea Fleet and helped restore sea routes for the export of Ukrainian grain. Ukraine also creates its own mortars and artillery shells of Soviet calibers 122 and 152 mm.

Ukraine has deployed a locally made missile with a range of more than 643.7 km. Air defense systems and precision missiles similar to the American High Mobility Artillery Missile System (HIMARS) are also being developed, officials said. Ukrainian defense companies are also trying to meet the greatest need of the military by creating their own 155-millimeter shells according to the NATO standard, necessary for artillery systems supplied by the Western sides of Ukraine, it was reported.

Ukrainian officials say they cannot release accurate production figures due to safety concerns, but the lack of proper funding and sufficient gunpowder prevents the Ukrainian industry from ramping up production, WP said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 25, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine will be able to go on the offensive, when the ratio in the use of artillery with russia will be 1 to 1.5 or 1 to 3, and not as now 1 to 7 in favor of the russians.

On March 14, it became known that the German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall plans to create at least four weapons factories in Ukraine for the production of shells, military equipment, gunpowder and air defense weapons.

On March 20, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced that next month Ukraine could receive the first shipments of artillery ammunition purchased from unnamed countries at the initiative of the Czech Republic.