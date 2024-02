Ukraine will be able to go on offensive when ratio in use of artillery with russia will be 1 to 1.5 or 1 to 3

Ukraine will be able to go on the offensive when the ratio in the use of artillery with russia will be 1 to 1.5 or 1 to 3, and not as it is now 1 to 7 in favor of the russians.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this at a press conference, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The pressure of the russians is quite strong in the direction of Kupyansk in the Kharkiv Region. It was intense and, frankly, the intensity of the use of artillery by the russians was about 1 to 12, and this was until the end of last year and at the beginning of this year. Now we have 1 to 7, that is, reducing their advantage, but the advantage is significant. And we have to come to those moments when we have appropriate operations, counteroffensive actions, where we would go 1 to 1.5, 1 to 3. Then we will be able to push russians. Until there is such a number, we can stand, or we will lose..." he said.

