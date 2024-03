Movement of all traffic at Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint on Polish-Ukrainian border will stop - State Border Guard

The movement of all categories of transport at the Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint on the Polish-Ukrainian border will stop due to the blocking by Polish protesters.

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine has announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"During the interaction and clarification of information, Polish border guards reported blocking the movement of all categories of transport at the Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint. Approximately by 8 p.m. (Kyiv time), the pass of trucks and buses will be completely suspended. At the same time, protesters will not let passenger cars at this checkpoint. However, for this category of transport on the adjacent side, it is possible to bypass the protesters," the notification says.

The State Border Guard Service asks carriers and citizens planning to travel through the Ukrainian-Polish border to take into account this information.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Border Guard Service said that at the Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint on the Polish-Ukrainian border around 11:10 a.m. on Wednesday, the blocking of bus traffic began, the timing of the blocking of traffic is not known.

Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov has appealed to Polish Interior Minister Marcin Kierwinski regarding the blocking of civilian buses at the border, stressing that people cannot be hostages of political confrontations in a civilized country.