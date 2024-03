Share:













At the Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint on the Polish-Ukrainian border, Polish protesters began blocking the movement of buses.

This was announced by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Ukrainian border guards were informed by their Polish colleagues about the blocking of the movement of passenger buses by the participants of the protest actions.

According to the information provided, the restriction of bus traffic began today around 11:10 a.m. Organizers of such actions block traffic on the road near the Medyka checkpoint, which is adjacent to the Ukrainian Shehyni checkpoint.

They plan to let only one bus pass in two hours, both for entry into Ukraine and for departure.

It is not currently known about the terms of blocking the traffic of this category of transport.

The State Border Guard Service asks carriers and citizens planning a trip across the Ukrainian-Polish border to take this information into account.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 13, the head of the foreign affairs committee of the Polish Sejm, Pawel Kowal, promised that the problem of Polish farmers blocking the border with Ukraine would be resolved within a few weeks.

Yaroslav Zhelezniak, a member of the Verkhovna Rada from the Holos faction, reported that in February Ukraine did not receive UAH 7.7 billion in customs payments due to the blocking of borders by Polish strikers.