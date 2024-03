Share:













Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov has appealed to Polish Interior Minister Marcin Kierwinski regarding the blocking of civilian buses at the border.

The press service of the Ministry of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine has reported this.

According to the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine and the Border Guard Service of Poland, the blocking of buses began at the Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint at about 11:10 a.m.

“Polish protesters stopped traffic on the road in front of the Medyka checkpoint. It is known that they will let one bus for two hours, as in and out. The timing of the blocking is not yet known," Kubrakov wrote.

"Less than 10 days ago, Polish police reported that passenger buses cross the border without any obstacles. What do we see today? Strikers block traffic on the road in front of the Medyka checkpoint adjacent to the Shehyni Ukrainian checkpoint. Dear Minister, Mr. Marcin Kierwinski, why do you allow this? Should people be held hostage to the political confrontations of a civilized country?" Kubrakov said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 13, the head of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Sejm of Poland, Pawel Kowal, promised that the problem of blocking the border with Ukraine by Polish farmers would be resolved within weeks.

In addition, Polish farmers blocked the border with Germany.