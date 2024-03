Entry into number of settlements restricted in Belgorod Oblast of Russia, roadblocks set up

On Wednesday, March 20, in the Belgorod Oblast of the russian federation, entry to a number of border settlements will be restricted.

This was announced by the regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov in his Telegram channel.

According to him, the decision to restrict movement was made within the framework of "developing additional security measures for the residents of the Grayvoronsky city district."

Gladkov noted that entry will be restricted to the territories of Kozinka, Gora-Podol, Glotovo, Grayvoron, Novostroevka-Pervaya, Novostroevka-Vtoraya and Bezymeno.

"This means that checkpoints will be set up, where employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the russian Guard, the Ministry of Defense and the administration, will be present," he added.

In addition, the oblast wants to determine "the procedure for visiting residential buildings" allegedly for the purpose of ensuring security.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the morning of March 12, representatives of the russian volunteer units Russian Volunteer Corps, Siberian Battalion and "Freedom of Russia legion announced a new raid on the territory of the russian federation.

It was also reported that Russian volunteers from the Siberian Battalion published the losses of russian troops in the Kursk and Belgorod Oblasts from March 12 to 18.