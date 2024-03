Share:













Ukraine received EUR 4.5 billion from the European Union as part of the Ukraine Facility program.

This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We have good news after fruitful discussions in Brussels: today Ukraine received EUR 4.5 billion within the transitional financing provided for by the Ukraine Facility," he said.

Shmyhal expressed his gratitude to the EU and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, for their support.

"This strengthens our economic and financial stability," he emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Shmyhal previously said that Ukraine expects to receive EUR 6 billion from the European Union in March-April. In general, Ukraine aims to receive EUR 16 billion from the EU this year.

On February 1, the leaders of the EU member states agreed on a four-year aid package for Ukraine in the amount of EUR 50 billion.