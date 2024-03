Share:













Copied



Ukraine expects to receive EUR 6 billion from the European Union in March-April.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The European Union launched a four-year program for Ukraine for EUR 50 billion - Ukraine Facility. In the next 2 months, Ukraine will be able to receive EUR 6 billion of this amount! To do this, at a meeting of the government, we approved the necessary documents. We are talking about the draft memorandum and loan agreement with the EU, which provides for the allocation of up to EUR 4.5 billion in March and up to EUR 1.5 billion in April this year," he said.

Shmyhal noted that this year Ukraine seeks to receive EUR 16 billion from the EU.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 1, the leaders of the EU member states agreed on a four-year package of assistance to Ukraine worth EUR 50 billion.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine needs to receive EUR 18 billion from the European Union in 2024 and 2025 each year out of EUR 50 billion allocated for 2024-2027.