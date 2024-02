All 27 leaders of the member states of the European Union agreed to a four-year aid package for Ukraine worth EUR 50 billion.

This was announced by the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

“We have a deal. Unity. All 27 leaders agreed on an additional EUR 50 billion support package for Ukraine within the EU budget. This locks in steadfast, long-term, predictable funding for Ukraine. EU is taking leadership & responsibility in support for Ukraine; we know what is at stake,” Charles Michel wrote.

At the same time, the editor of Radio Liberty in Europe, Rikard Jozwiak, said that if necessary, after 2 years, the European Council will ask the Commission to submit a proposal for revising the aid package.

"This revision is not Hungary's veto," Jozwiak added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 22, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban threatened to block all EU aid to Ukraine, as well as to block the country's future accession to the bloc.

In December, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban vetoed the EU's budget decision, which included the allocation of EUR 50 billion in aid to Ukraine.

However, already on January 29, Hungary declared its readiness for a compromise that would allow financing the aid package proposed by the European Union to Ukraine.