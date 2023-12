Ukraine must become capable of providing all necessary needs for drones - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine must become capable of providing all its necessary needs for drones.

Zelenskyy wrote about this in Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The President said that he held a meeting of the Staff of Supreme Commander-in-Chief, where they discussed the situation at the front, planning for the next year and ensuring the Defense and Security Forces of Ukraine.

"Special attention is paid to the production of all types of necessary drones, in particular FPV and ammunition for them. Ukraine must become capable of providing all the necessary needs for drones," he noted.

Zelenskyy said that hundreds of companies are currently involved in key productions for the needs of soldiers.

He emphasized that 2024 should be a time of significant growth of domestic defense production, and the government will ensure contracting and the budget.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy previously said that in 2024, Ukraine will produce 1 million drones.