Today, there are no significant changes for the better - the enemy is still attacking the border areas and the number of shelling has not decreased.

Spokesperson of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Andrii Demchenko, told about this on Apostrophe TV.

He noted that the situation on the border remains difficult due to constant shelling by enemy artillery, mortars, tanks, small arms, aerial bombs and attack drones.

"Actually, the entire border with the russian federation is a difficult area, because the enemy is actually shelling the territory of Ukraine every day. And not only in the Sumy Region, but also in the Kharkiv and Chernihiv Regions. Especially in the first two regions. If we analyze recent periods, the number of shellings has increased," he said.

According to Demchenko, in February border guards recorded about 3,000 shellings within the Sumy, Kharkiv and Chernihiv Regions. Since the beginning of March, the number of shelling has exceeded 2,000.

"In February, our border units recorded about 3,000 shellings within three regions," Demchenko said, "and since the beginning of March, there have been more than 2,000 of them. Unfortunately, the enemy is using almost the entire nomenclature of its weapons. Artillery, mortars, tanks, small arms, aerial bombs, attack drones".

The representative of the State Border Guard Service emphasized that the occupiers are attacking units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces as well as populated areas, as a result of which civilians are being killed and civilian infrastructure is being destroyed. He also stated about russia's active use of sabotage and intelligence groups.

"Maybe the aggressor wants to hit units of the defense forces of Ukraine, but, unfortunately, most of the shelling falls on populated areas. Civilians are killed, civil infrastructure is destroyed. The enemy is actively using sabotage and intelligence groups," the spokesman concluded.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 17, the russian occupation army bombed the center of the village of Velyka Pysarivka, Sumy Region. Residents were urged to evacuate.

Previously, in the Sumy Region, all residents left 22 settlements in the territory of three districts as part of the evacuation from the border areas.

It was also reported that the Sumy Region is the "most popular" for russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups.