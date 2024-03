Share:













Today, March 17, the russian occupation army bombed the center of the village of Velyka Pysarivka, Sumy Region.

This was reported by the head of the Velykopysarivska community Liudmyla Biriukova.

"Dear community! Today, the enemy destroyed the center of the village of Velyka Pysarivka. I hope that each of us will come to the conclusion that life is the most valuable and will come for evacuation," Biriukova said.

She added that services and consultations regarding evacuation will be provided by specialists of the village council in telephone and online mode.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the Sumy Region, as part of the evacuation from the border areas, all residents of 22 settlements in the territory of three districts left.

It was also reported that the Sumy Region is the "most popular" for russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups.

Earlier we wrote that the situation on the border of the Chernihiv, Kharkiv and Sumy Regions is tense, the occupiers are constantly shelling these territories and are actively using sabotage and reconnaissance groups. The Sumy Region suffers the most from saboteurs.

And in the Chernihiv Region, a russian sabotage group shot a civilian car. A man died as a result of the attack.